BWW Morning Brief November 21th, 2017: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Opens Tonight and More!

by Review Roundups - November 20, 2017

Mean Girls runs Tuesday, October 31 thru Sunday, December 3, 2017 at The National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. Mean Girls will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018. Let's see what the critics have to say!. (more...)

2) Photo Flash: On Wednesdays We Wear Pink! First Look at Broadway-Bound MEAN GIRLS in D.C.

by BWW News Desk - November 20, 2017

The pre-Broadway world premiere of Mean Girls is onstage now through December 3, 2017 at the National Theatre in downtown Washington, D.C. BroadwayWorld has a full-fledged first look at the cast in action below!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: First Look at Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Noah Galvin!

by BWW News Desk - November 20, 2017

Dear Evan Hansen fans: Today is going to be a good day and here's why! PEOPLE's got the exclusive first look at Noah Galvin in the hit musical.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Triple Dog-Dare You! Watch Teaser for A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

by TV News Desk - November 20, 2017

The most beloved Christmas movie of all-time, becomes the season's biggest television event. Don't miss A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE, DEC 17 at 7/6c on FOX and check out a new teaser below!. (more...)

5) Off-Broadway's Immersive SWEENEY TODD to Bake Pies Through Next Spring

by BWW News Desk - November 20, 2017

Producers for the Tooting Arts Club production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street announced today that due to popular demand, the production will extend through May 27, 2018.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS opens at the August Wilson Theatre tonight!

-The DEAR EVAN HANSEN coffee table book is now on shelves!

-HARRY CLARKE opens at Vineyard Theatre tonight!

-Katharine McPhee kicks off her sold out debut at Cafe Carlyle tonight!

-THE BRIEFLY DEAD opens tonight at 59E59!

BWW Exclusive: Take a look at our Industry Editor Exclusive on how the Tony Awards committee makes their determinations!

What we're geeking out over: HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher making it to the final night of Dancing With the Stars tonight!

Fam! We're so close! Can't believe it's finals time. Tune in tonight & PLEASE PREP YOUR PHONES TO CALL IN RIGHT AFTER! 1-800-868-3406 Your votes tonight decide the winner!! We love you guys so much & can't thank you enough for the relentless support this season #TeamFishUponAStar pic.twitter.com/n8TkAUQ8UH - Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) November 20, 2017

What we're watching: The Accidental Wolf, a new webseries starring Kelli O'Hara! Check out the trailer below and first episode here!

Social Butterfly: The cast of the SpongeBob SquarePants Musical rehearses for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Rehearsing for our performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! ?????? pic.twitter.com/Yf7e9cKXOX - SpongeBob Broadway (@SpongeBobBway) November 21, 2017

