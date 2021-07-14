Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Emmy Nominations, New York City Center Season, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The full list of 2021 Emmy nominations is out now! Among the nominees includes the Disney+ filmed version of Hamilton, plus Cynthia Erivo, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, and more! Check out the full list below!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Theatre Orb in Japan's production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert, which stars Ramin Karimloo and Telly Leung. Check out the photos below!

New York City Center has announced its 2021-22 season, which will include an Encores! run of Into the Woods, The Life, and The Tap Dance Kid.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) HAMILTON, Cynthia Erivo, Bernadette Peters & More Earn 2021 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List!

by Sarah Jae Leiber

This morning, Hamilton star Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones announced the 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations, which included 12 nominations for the Disney Plus recording of Hamilton in addition to nomination for Broadway veterans like Billy Porter, Cynthia Erivo, Julie Andrews, the Lopezes and so many more.. (more...)

2) New York City Center Announces 2021-22 Season, Including Encores! Runs of INTO THE WOODS, THE LIFE & THE TAP DANCE KID

by Nicole Rosky

New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced a full calendar of programming for the 2021 - 2022 season, reopening the landmark theater to the public in October 2021. This momentous return to in‐person live performances includes the popular dance and musical theater series audiences have loved throughout the years and new programs featuring iconic artists of today. Manhattan's first performing arts center, New York City Center has presented the best in music, theater, and dance to generations of New Yorkers for over seventy‐five years.. (more...)

3) Exclusive Photos: Ramin Karimloo, Telly Leung & More In JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Japan

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Theatre Orb in Japan's production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in concert. The production began performances on July 12th, with the official opening set for July 15th. The production will run through July 27th.. (more...)

4) Signature Theatre Announces 2021/22 Season Featuring Pre-Broadway Engagement of KPOP, THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 2021/2022 Signature Theatre season kicks off early November 2021 with a reimagined new production of Jonathan Larson's musical RENT and continues with the DC premiere of Daphne's Dive by Quiara Alegría Hudes; a new production of She Loves Me by Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick and more.. (more...)

5) Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil and Ann Harada also attended the premiere. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lauren Molina

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series tonight at 7:30pm with Puccini's Tosca Starring Shirley Verrett, Luciano Pavarotti, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Conlon. From December 19, 1978.

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with a Scandal Encore​.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!