Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC

pixeltracker

Schmigadoon! premieres globally with two episodes on Friday, July 16, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Jul. 13, 2021  

On Monday, July 12, the cast and producers of the highly anticipated Apple Original musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, including Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil and Ann Harada as well as Cinco Paul (co-creator), Barry Sonnenfeld (director) and Andrew Singer (executive producer) among others gathered at New York City's The Whitby Hotel for a premiere screening in advance of the series global launch this week.

Schmigadoon! premieres globally with two episodes on Friday, July 16, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Andrew Singer (executive producer), Barry Sonnenfeld (director), CAST: Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth,Cecily Strong (producer), Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth,Cecily Strong (producer), Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth,Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Dove Cameron

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Jaime Camil

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Andrew Singer (executive producer), Barry Sonnenfeld (director), Cecily Strong (producer), Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Andrew Singer (executive producer), Barry Sonnenfeld (director), Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Barry Sonnenfeld (director), Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Keegan-Michael Key

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, Cecily Strong

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Cecily Strong (producer), Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Cecily Strong (producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Alan Cumming, Cinco Paul (executive producer)

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Ann Harada, Alan Cumming

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Alan Cumming

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Ann Harada

Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Cinco Paul (executive producer)


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
DeLaney Westfall
DeLaney Westfall

More Hot Stories For You