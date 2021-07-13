Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

On Monday, July 12, the cast and producers of the highly anticipated Apple Original musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, including Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil and Ann Harada as well as Cinco Paul (co-creator), Barry Sonnenfeld (director) and Andrew Singer (executive producer) among others gathered at New York City's The Whitby Hotel for a premiere screening in advance of the series global launch this week.

Schmigadoon! premieres globally with two episodes on Friday, July 16, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix