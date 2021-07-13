Photos: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More Attend SCHMIGADOON! Premiere in NYC
Schmigadoon! premieres globally with two episodes on Friday, July 16, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
On Monday, July 12, the cast and producers of the highly anticipated Apple Original musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, including Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil and Ann Harada as well as Cinco Paul (co-creator), Barry Sonnenfeld (director) and Andrew Singer (executive producer) among others gathered at New York City's The Whitby Hotel for a premiere screening in advance of the series global launch this week.
Schmigadoon! premieres globally with two episodes on Friday, July 16, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
Check out photos from the premiere below!
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix
Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron
Andrew Singer (executive producer), Barry Sonnenfeld (director), CAST: Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth,Cecily Strong (producer), Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth,Cecily Strong (producer), Ariana DeBose, Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth,Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose
Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key
Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key
Andrew Singer (executive producer), Barry Sonnenfeld (director), Cecily Strong (producer), Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Andrew Singer (executive producer), Barry Sonnenfeld (director), Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Barry Sonnenfeld (director), Cecily Strong (producer), Keegan-Michael Key, Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key
Jane Krakowski, Alan Cumming, Cecily Strong
Cecily Strong (producer), Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Cecily Strong (producer)
Alan Cumming, Cinco Paul (executive producer)
Cinco Paul (executive producer)