BWW Live Will Chat with KINKY BOOTS Star Mark Ballas On Tuesday!

On Tuesday, October 23, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with the star of Kinky Boots, Mark Ballas!

Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskBallasBWW.

Tune in on Tuesday at 5:30pm to watch live!

Ballas is an accomplished actor, singer, dancer, and musician who trained at The Italia Conti Performing Arts School in London. Mark recently made his Broadway debut in the final cast of Jersey Boys playing 'Frankie Valli,' a role he reprised in the Los Angeles run and at The MUNY this summer. Additional theatre credits include The Buddy Holly Story, Copacabana (Tony), Jesus Christ Superstar(Judas), and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Mark is also half of music duo ALEXANDER JEAN, alongside his wife, BC Jean. Their first single "ROSES & VIOLETS" debuted at #1 on the singer songwriter iTunes chart, #6 on the iTunes overall chart, charted in 7 countries. The duos first EP "HEAD HIGH" & second EP "HIGH ENOUGH" both hit #1 on the singer songwriter albums chart & Top 30 on the overall chart. The duo also toured the United States 3 times throughout 2016 & 2017; their most recent tour was opening for Violinist Lindsey Stirling on her sold out Warmer in the Winter Tour, they are currently working on their 3rd release. Mark is also an accomplished flamenco and electric-guitar player. He also captivated audiences on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" for 19 seasons. He's a two-time champion, 10-time finalist, and 2011 Emmy nominee for his work on the show. Choreography credits include Pepsi's Super Bowl commercial starring Sofia Vergara and the Oscar commercial for Shonda Rhimes' The Catch.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You