BWW Interview: Trezana Beverly of MABEL MADNESS: THE STORY OF MABEL MERCER at Southwest Shakespeare Company

Tickets on sale for this mesmerizing and alluring show!

Southwest Shakespeare Core Company member and StoryTime Classics LIVE! Associate Artist, Beau Heckman, and Tony Award Winner Trezana Beverly talk about her upcoming show -- Mabel Madness: The Story of Mabel Mercer.

About the company: Southwest Shakespeare Company (SSC) exists to elevate, entertain, educate, and inspire the general public and educational communities of Arizona and the Southwest. Building a cultural awareness of the classics that impacts the life of every person, SSC feels that art should play an active role in every person's life. The company strives to present theater and story-telling that speaks to the very nature of our shared humanity, and that can stimulate thought about how to be inclusive rather than exclusive, to help rather than to harm, and to strive for a better world rather than perpetuating injustice. To learn more about SSC's Misson, Vision, and Values, or about their various programs please visit: http://southwestshakespeare.org/ or email Stacey Walston at info@southwestshakespeare.org.

For tickets to this or any of SSC's live or virtual events, please visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/swshakespeare

Mabel Madness: The Story of Mabel Mercer can be still be streamed for two more nights:

Saturday, November 14, 2020, 7:30 PM(MST)

Sunday, November 15, 2020, 6:00 PM(MST)

