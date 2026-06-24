WESTERN NATURE to Take Over Scottsdale Waterfront at Canal Convergence

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Scottsdale Arts' Canal Convergence will explore and celebrate the environmental and cultural landscapes that define the American West, the Southwest and Arizona from Nov. 6–15, 2026, at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

The free, 10-night event features large-scale public artworks, created by artists from around the world, alongside live music and dance performances, creative workshops, educational tours and activities, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. In addition to the event's perennial focus on interactivity and the union of water, art and light, this year's theme is “Western Nature.”

Canal Convergence is deeply connected to the visual and cultural landscapes of Arizona and the American West. This year's event honors its roots by activating the Arizona Canal with public art, workshops and performances that will reflect the nature of the American West in different ways.

“Canal Convergence is excited to explore the beauty and diversity of the American West through a variety of artistic lenses this year,” said Jennifer Gill, deputy director and curator of Canal Convergence. “With Canal Convergence planning its 15th year and the City of Scottsdale commemorating its 75-year anniversary, there is no better time to celebrate all the unique visual and cultural landscapes that make up our state and region.”

Artists were invited to consider a wide range of subjects, from physical elements, such as water resources, natural landscapes, climate and native flora and fauna, to more complex topics like the diverse cultures, histories and characteristics of the American West.

Finalists from this year's artwork selection include numerous local artists, musicians and performers, as well as national and International Artists. Arizona's own Walter Productions is set to return once again, highlighting desert flora and fauna in the fan-favorite fire shows. Though the complete list of exhibiting artists will be announced later this summer, other finalists include experiential design studio Ottomata, Australian-based artist Jay Tettamanti of Chalk River Studio and Curious Form, an art and fabrication studio led by William Nemitoff.

In the coming months, additional Canal Convergence artworks and information about performances, workshops and other aspects of the event will be announced and added to the event website at CanalConvergence.com.

Canal Convergence is made possible with the support of many partners and sponsors, including the City of Scottsdale, Salt River Project and Nationwide.

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