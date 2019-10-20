BWW Flashback: Celebrate AMERICAN UTOPIA's Opening With a Look Back at HERE LIES LOVE!

Tonight marks the Broadway opening of David Byrne's American Utopia, so in honor of the occasion, we're looking back at Byrne's previous experience in the world of theatre: Here Lies Love! Check out the video below to get a peek inside the show in the studio recording their cast recording with Ruthie Ann Miles, Jose Llana, and Conrad Ricamora and more!

Within a throbbing dance club atmosphere, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim deconstruct the astonishing journey of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos and her meteoric rise and subsequent descent into infamy. Here Lies Love is neither a period piece nor a biography, neither a play or a musical but a wholly immersive spectacle combining disco beats, adrenaline-fueled choreography, and a remarkable 360-degree scenic and video environment to go beyond Imelda's near-mythic obsession with shoes and explore true questions of power and responsibility.

Here Lies Love is the revolutionary musical experience from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim that has been called "A LIFE-GIVING, ROOF-RAISING, BOOTY-SHAKING BLAST OF PURE JOY!" (Vogue). This thrillingly immersive show retraces the astonishing journey of Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos from her meteoric rise to power to her descent into infamy and the People Power Revolution. An adrenaline-fueled, 360-degree multimedia spectacle, Here Lies Love blends the passion of politics with heart-pounding dance beats for an exhilarating and completely unmissable event. Alex Timbers (Rocky, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) directs this never-seen-anything-like-it production. POWER TO THE PARTY!

The show's original Off-Broadway cast included Ruthie Ann Miles, Jose Llana, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Kelvin Moon Loh, and Maria Christina-Oliveras.





Related Articles