BWW Exclusively Premieres Clip from STEP UP: HIGH WATER ft. Savion Glover

Moviegoers everywhere will experience a true #TakeMeBackTuesday with the magic of the original STEP UP movie returning to the big screen for one night, kicking off a new generation of passions, obsessions and rivalries tied to the highly anticipated premiere of the new Youtube Red Original series, Step Up: HighWater.

The "Step Up: High Water Premiere Event" screens in cinemas nationwide for one night on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. local time from Fathom Events. Following the cinema event, Step Up: High Water launches on YouTube Red Wednesday, January 31. Today, BWW exclusively premieres a clip from STEP UP: HIGH WATER, featuring international tap sensation and Broadway veteran Savion Glover teaching a class to series regulars Tal (Petrice Jones) and Poppy (Kendra Oyesanya).

In addition to the original Step Up movie, the "Step Up: High Water Premiere Event" will feature the first episode of the Lionsgate TV series Step Up: High Water, executive produced by Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum, Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Holly Sorensen. The event will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series.

Tickets for "Step Up: High Water Premiere Event" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 750 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations is available at the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Based on the Step Up film franchise that grossed $650 million at the global box office, Step Up: High Water is a heart-pounding, sexy, music-filled 10-episode drama focused on several ambitious young dancers in a contemporary performing arts school in Atlanta. The edgy and authentic new series touches on real issues around diversity and complex relationships -- and of course, boasts some serious dance moves.

Executive Producers Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum, Adam Shankman, Jennifer Gibgot and Meredith Milton are bringing back the flashback feels to audiences nationwide, reuniting after 11 years for this new original drama series. Holly Sorensen (Recovery Road, Make It Or Break It) serves as series Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner. Original songs for the series are created by four-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason "PooBear" Boyd and "Jingle" Jared Gutstadt, the President, co-founder, and Chief Creative Officer of Jingle Punks.

The series stars Ne-Yo as "Sage Odom," the legendary founder of Atlanta's famed High Water Performing Arts School. Naya Rivera plays "Collette," a former dancer turned High Water administrator whose passion for her students is only matched by her history with Sage and SECRETS of her own. Lauryn McClain (Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls, Spider-Man [animated series]) plays "Janelle," an ambitious dancer navigating the Atlanta hip-hop scene after she and her twin brother "Tal," played by Petrice Jones (iBoy, Play The Devil) are uprooted from suburban Ohio to live with their "Uncle Al" played by Faizon Love (Couples Retreat, Elf). As the pair settle into their new home, new school and new life, they meet "Dondre," played by Marcus Mitchell (High Strung, Odious), who introduces them to Atlanta's party scene where they learn that High Water is auditioning dancers.

"The Step Up franchise has put a well-deserved spotlight on the professional dance scene, and the new Step Up: HighWater series will make it shine even brighter," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "We're excited to partner with Youtube Red for the first time to give audiences an exclusive look at the first episode on the big screen, paired with the original film, so moviegoers can get the full Step Up experience."

"YouTube Red is excited to present the next generation story of the compelling Step Up franchise," said Susanne Daniels Global Head of Original Content, YouTube. "We are thrilled to be in business with the original team behind the iconic films."

"Step Up: High Water combines an iconic property, a visionary network partner and incredible world-class talent," said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. "The result is a noisy, high-octane, music-filled addition to Youtube Red's programming line-up that will continue to build their ever-expanding audience." Watch the trailer here.

