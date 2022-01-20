BWW Exclusive: Watch Joshua Henry Sing His Original Song 'Guarantee' on FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE

Joshua Henry is slated to make his late-night debut during the season premiere episode of TBS' Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. The new episode is set to air on Thursday, January 20 at 10pm on TBS.

Watch Henry's performance of "Guarantee" from his new album "Grow" exclusively below!

"Aside from the thrill of performing my original music on Samantha Bee's Full Frontal was the fact that I got to actually hang with her between takes," Henry said. "She's hilarious, kind, and we spoke a lot about our kids. Her's are a bit older but we talked about all the joy and sleeplessness that comes along with parenthood. She's been in entertainment and made her own show just like I'm branching out and writing my own music. Can't wait for the world to see my performance and our little sketch!"

Joshua Henry is best known for his Tony-nominated run in The Scottsboro Boys and as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton. His other Broadway credits include Bring It On: The Musical, In the Heights, American Idiot, and Carousel. He recently appeared in the stage-to-screen adaptation of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.

Now available on all streaming platforms, "Grow" includes songs from Henry's 4-track debut EP, including 'Guarantee' that showcases his immaculately intelligent storytelling background. Th album is a kaleidoscopic spectrum of sounds that was completely produced virtually using a small midi-keyboard, Joshua's guitar, and his voice along with the GRAMMY award-winning producer, writer, and composer Theron "Neff-U" Feemster (worked with Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and others).

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" brings a unique perspective to stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from sexual harassment in the media to the "boyfriend loophole," and from global warming to child marriage in the United States. "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from Rwanda, Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico and Iraq. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett and Mike Drucker.