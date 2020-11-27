BWW Exclusive: Watch Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels Sing from THANKFUL: An Album for Jerad Bortz

BroadwayWorld is excited to join forces with Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels to present THE THANKFUL PROJECT. The six-part series, hosted by Ben Cameron, will feature a special guest vocalist alongside Bortz and Skeels each week, debuting one of the 22 original songs from the upcoming album, THANKFUL: An Album for Jerad Bortz. The song will be made available for purchase on iTunes immediately following the episode release. The full album is now available on iTunes.

Executive produced by Lynn Pinto of Rock-it Science Records and co-produced by Steven Skeels, THANKFUL presents 22 original songs written by Skeels and features an impressive lineup of singers, arrangers, orchestrators and musicians. All participants donated their time and award-winning skills to help raise funds for Jerad's ongoing medical needs, and a portion of proceeds will go to The Actors Fund of America and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). The organizations supported Bortz after a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Today, enjoy a conversation with executive producer Lynn Pinto and watch a performance of the title track from Jerad and Steven themselves! Click here to order the album today!

