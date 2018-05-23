BWW Exclusive: THE BAND'S VISIT Takes DC! Go Behind the Scenes of the Cast's Trip to the Tiny Desk!

Just yesterday The Band's Visit made history as the first Broadway cast to perform for NPR's Tiny Desk series. Click here to watch Tony nominees Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub and more perform selections from the show. Below, we're excited to bring you an exclusive behind the scenes look at the cast's trip from Broadway to DC and back!

THE BAND'S VISIT opened at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Thursday, November 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

