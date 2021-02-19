BWW Exclusive: Watch Roger Bart in an All New Scene From THE BLACKLIST

Broadway, TV, and film star Rogert Bart appears on "The Blacklist" tonight!

Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below.

Bart plays a lawyer who recently helped get nefarious blacklister The Freelancer released from prison, who runs up against Spader's Red Reddington in his effort to find Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

In the episode, The Task Force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Cooper approaches a congressman for intel.

Roger Bart's presence extends to both the small and big screens, as well as to the stage. He is perhaps best known for originating the role of Carmen Ghia in Mel Brooks' Broadway musical The Producers, for which he received Tony and Drama Desk nominations.



Other film credits include Last Vegas (CBS Films), Law Abiding Citizen (Overture), Harold & Kumar 2 (New Line), The Producers (Universal), American Gangster(Universal) and The Stepford Wives (Paramount). He also voiced the role of Young Hercules in Disney's animated feature Hercules.



With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.

"The Blacklist" also stars DIEGO KLATTENHOFF, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.