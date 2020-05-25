BWW Exclusive: Quarantine Qs with THE LION KING's Rosie Lani Fiedelman
As quarantine keeps on keeping on, we at BroadwayWorld know that staying positive gets a little bit harder every day. That's why we're checking in with some of Broadway's brightest stars to give you a little bit of inspiration to make it through.
In today's Quarantine Qs, we check in with Rosie Lani Fiedelman, who stars in The Lion King.
Since this began, have you picked up any new/cool/weird hobbies or habits?
I've started making "To Do" lists, no matter how small the task, including brushing my teeth and showering. I've also started a "quarantine photo album" including anything from meals I've made to pictures of tulips in the park.
What social activity are you missing the most?
I think the thing I miss the most is being able to see my friends. Whether it's for a cup of coffee or a delicious meal at our favorite restaurants.
What is your favorite YouTube video (old or new) that you think will bring other people joy to watch?
Anything from The Dodo. It's about animals that have been rescued and it just makes my heart warm!
Are you following anyone on social media who is helping you through this time?
Ellen Degeneres. She is always so positive and hilarious.
What is the first show that you want to see once theatre is back?
Moulin Rouge! I have so many incredibly talents friends in that show!
What have you learned about yourself in this time?
I have learned that as much as I am comfortable being alone, and social distancing, I miss the energy that so many people in my life give to me. My friends, my students, my peers, all of them create positivity and inspiration and light in my life. Thank goodness for Zoom chats!
