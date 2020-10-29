Click Here for More Articles on Election 2020
BWW Exclusive: #PolicyOverPresident with Kimber Elayne Sprawl & Ryan Vasquez- Pandemic Response
Find out where Trump and Biden stand on the issues that matter!
The 2020 Presidential Election is just days away and BroadwayWorld's Vote Ambassadors Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl From the North Country) and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton) want to make sure that you're up to date on the issues.
In this latest edition of #PolicyOverPresident, the duo goes over where Joe Biden and Donald Trump stand in issues relating to pandemic relief. Study up by watching below and follow along with this article from the Washington Post.
