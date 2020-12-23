BWW Exclusive: 'Matilda' Star Mia Sinclair Jenness Sings 'The Fanciest Midnight' on Disney Channel's FANCY NANCY

Nancy wants to stay up until midnight on New Year's, and she breaks into song to plead her case!

Hear Mia Sinclair Jenness, star of "Les Miserables" on Broadway and "Matilda" on tour, sing in the exclusive clip below.

The actress also appeared in "The Sound of Music Live!"

The episode, which premieres December 27th at 12 p.m. ET, also features recurring guest stars Christine Baranski, Kal Penn, Geno Henderson, George Wendt, Aparna Nancherla and Tatyana Ali.

Meet six-year-old Fancy Nancy, and follow her adventures as she finds the extraordinary in the ordinary. Even when things don't go as planned for Nancy, she knows she can take any situation and make it fantastic with the support of her family and friends, her dog, Frenchy, and beloved doll, Marabelle. Nancy knows there's nothing fancier than being true to you!

The song in the clip is called "The Fanciest Midnight" and is written by Andy Guerdat, Matthew Tishler, and Philip Bentley.