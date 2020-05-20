Broadway Helpers
BWW Exclusive: Javier Muñoz Shines a Spotlight on the Helpers of the Broadway Relief Project- James Patchett

When New York City was in need, Broadway stepped in to help. Broadway Green Alliance, Open Jar Studios and Broadway veteran Javier Muñoz came together in March to form Broadway Relief Project- a coalition of many skilled artists in the Broadway community who are partnering with NYC/EDC (Economic Development Corporation) to assist the medical community to build surgical gowns and other needed materials.

As of May 5, the newly formed organization has created and shipped over 28,875 emergency medical gowns for NYC hospitals, and has been tasked with creating over 50,000 total.

Countless Broadway helpers have made that goal a reality, and we're shining a much-deserved spotlight on some of them. Below, watch as Javier chats with James Patchett - President and CEO of the NYC EDC.

If you want to get involved with the Broadway Relief Project and help create PPE for NYC's front lines, visit https://www.openjarstudios.com/broadwayrelief or follow @broadwaygreenalliance for more information.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


