BWW Exclusive: Hear Jack McBrayer Sing in the Special Father's Day Episode of T.O.T.S. on Disney Junior

Jack McBrayer is guest-starring as Hank the hedgehog in a special Father's Day episode of Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S.," premiering this Friday, June 19 at 9:00 a.m.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of McBrayer singing in the episode - watch below!

In the episode, while Pip and Freddy deliver a baby hedgehog on Father's Day, she gets stuck atop a hill and is afraid to come down, so they engineer a reverse delivery to bring her father to her!

Jack McBrayer was Emmy-nominated for his portrayal of Kenneth Parcell on the multi-award winning and critically acclaimed series 30 ROCK for NBC. He is also known for his work on THE JACK AND TRIUMPH SHOW for Universal/Adult Swim, Adult Swim's first half hour comedy straight to series pickup, which Jack executive produced and starred opposite Robert Smigel. Jack also starred in Forgetting Sarah Marshall opposite Jason Segel, directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow for Universal. His other credits include Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, directed and written by Adam McKay and produced by Judd Apatow for Columbia Pictures; The Campaign opposite Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis, directed by Jay Roach for Warner Bros; opposite Bill Hader in The To Do List for CBS Films; and They Came Together opposite Paul Rudd and directed by David Wain for Lionsgate.

