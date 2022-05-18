BWW Exclusive: Gavin Lee Discusses Creating His Squidward Costume on 'SpongeBob BingePants' Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Gavin Lee and Danny Skinner joined Frankie Grande and Hector Navarro on a new episode of their SpongeBob BingePants podcast to discuss their time in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

In the two-episode deep dive, Lee, who played Squidward, and Skinner, who played Patrick, will discuss how they transformed the iconic cartoon into a live musical, spilling on plenty of behind-the-scenes secrets and stories.

Before the first episode premieres Thursday, May 19, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive snippet of Lee discussing his fake Squidward legs that he wore in the production. Lee discusses what the legs were made of, how they were created, and more.

SpongeBob BingePants is Nickelodeon's official companion podcast for the iconic animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. Hosted by superfans Frankie Grande (Henry Danger) and Hector Navarro (Nickelodeon Animation Podcast), the weekly podcast takes a deep dive down to Bikini Bottom to celebrate all things absorbent and yellow and porous.

SpongeBob BingePants is co-produced by Nickelodeon and iHeartRadio, and is available everywhere podcasts are heard.

Listen to the new clip here: