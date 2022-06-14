BWW Exclusive: First Look at J. Harrison Ghee, Emily Skinner, Ali Ewoldt & More in CHICAGO at The Muny
Following an abbreviated run and early close to the 2021 season, The Muny's 2022 season is opening with this encore production!
The Muny is presenting Chicago through June 19th! The cast features Sarah Bowden (Roxie Hart), J. Harrison Ghee (Velma Kelly), Adam Heller (Amos Hart), Emily Skinner (Matron "Mama" Morton), James T. Lane (Billy Flynn) Ali Ewoldt (Mary Sunshine), Mackenzie Bell, Joe Bigelow, Darien Crago, Abbey Friedmann, Anna Gassett, Valton Jackson, Madison Johnson, David Paul Kidder, Drew King, Tara Kostmayer, Brian Shimasaki Liebson, Lizz Picini, Michael James Reed, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Diana Vaden, Adam Vanek, Nathaniel Washington, Kelli Youngman, , Kamal Lado, Gabi Stapula and Debby Lennon. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.
Check out photos below!
Photo credit: Phil Hamer & Julie A. Merkle
