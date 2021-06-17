BWW Exclusive: Check Out Portraits of 'Wet Dream' from BROADWAY BARES: TWERK FROM HOME

In just days Broadway Bares is back in full force with Twerk from Home, airing right here at BroadwayWorld on Sunday, June 20 (9pm ET).

Combining its signature blend of dance and striptease with cinematic filming techniques this year, Twerk from Home is a more up close and intimate Bares than ever before. Fourteen all-new concept videos put a tantalizing twist on being stuck at home, from lusting after your virtual trainer to a video conference where pants are optional. Celebrating bodies of every shape and size, the cast of Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home knows the best part of getting dressed up is the undressing.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Ahead of Sunday night, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a special sneak peek of one of the show's numbers- "Wet Dream," co-directed and choreographed by Laya Barak and Jonathan Lee. The number features Costume Design by Nicolas Putvinski, Stage Management by Sean Gorski and Nikki Lint, and Makeup by Jacqueline Lam. Check out portraits of the cast (including Marie Baramo, Ehizoje Azeke, Judah Frank, Omar Hernandez, and Jan Erik Navoa) below!