BWW Exclusive: Anthony Ramos Guest Stars on ELENA OF AVALOR

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive clip of Anthony Ramos' guest starring role on Disney Junior's ELENA OF AVALOR as the magical bandit Tito!

In the episode, when Elena falls under the spell of a magical bandit named Tito, it's up to Isabel and her friends to save Elena and the kingdom.

This episode of Disney's Emmy Award-winning "Elena of Avalor" premieres Friday, November 15 at 12:30 p.m., ET/PT on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.

Watch the clip below!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in "Hamilton" in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, he has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming "In The Heights" film as Usnavi.





Related Articles