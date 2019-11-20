BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About University of Minnesota in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

We're taking a in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious college theatre programs to help students learn all about the variety of options they have at their disposal to further their education. With the help of the schools' faculty, we're highlighting insights about everything from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're taking a look at the University of Minnesota's Department of Theatre Arts. Find out info about the school and check out answers about their program below!

The University of Minnesota's Department of Theatre Arts & Dance is an accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre and the University Resident Theatre Association. Their primary mission is to educate their students and their audiences about the performing arts and about the social issues and human emotions the arts speak to so powerfully. They are committed to realizing this mission by creating, producing, and studying works of theatre and dance, and performing them publicly for diverse audiences drawn from both the University and the community at large. With its many ties to the performing arts community of the Twin Cities, the Department of Theatre Arts & Dance also offers the opportunity to couple classroom learning with practical experience.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

BFA Actor Training Program auditions through the Unified auditions/no audition required for BA performance majors

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Be sure to read the entire play, follow time limits, and do not change your pieces the night before any audition!

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Santino Fontana, Aya Cash, Namir Smallwood, Marc Halsey

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

On Stage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Performance opportunities at the Guthrie Theater, Jungle Theater and other major companies in the Twin Cities

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Showcase Performances, Artist introductions to Agents and Directors

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

All instructors are currently working in their area of expertise

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are located in the heart of Minneapolis and St. Paul where there are over 60 Theater Companies

Be sure to apply to University of Minnesota's Department of Theatre Arts here: https://cla.umn.edu/theatre





