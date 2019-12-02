BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About The Hartt School in 2019/2020

We're taking a in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious college theatre programs to help students learn all about the variety of options they have at their disposal to further their education. With the help of the schools' faculty, we're highlighting insights about everything from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're taking a look at The Hartt School at the University of Hartford, including its guest directors and artists, senior showcase, and more. Find out info about the school and check out answers about their program below!

The Hartt School provides preprofessional training in the performing arts characterized by artistic and academic rigor, individualized attention, mentorship, peer support, and a synthesis of tradition and innovation leading to life-long service to and advocacy for the arts. Hartt wants its students to have the skills that give them a thorough and technically solid background, but we also want them to explore and innovate as they build careers and shape the future.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Once the University of Hartford Application or the Common App is completed, the student can audition on campus or at one of our regional audition locations throughout the US. Students can choose to audition for music theatre or actor training. For the music theatre audition the applicant should prepare two 32-bar cuts from contrasting songs. One song must have been written prior to 1970; prepare one monologue from a published contemporary play or musical. Applicants will participate in a group dance audition. Applicants auditioning for actor training should select two contrasting monologues from a published source. Monologues should not be more than one minute each. Applicants will participate in a brief movement exercise as part of the audition.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Choose material that you love and that you do well! Don't worry if it's overdone, just pick something that is close to your age and experience and try to connect to it. Follow instructions- most programs are very specific about the kids of auditions they want to see and hear.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

30-40

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Orin Wolf, Max Williams, Marin Ireland, Christine Dwyer, Doug Lyons, Juwan Crawley

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

Working on stage.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Here at Hartt, we have professional relationships with regional area theaters including the Tony Award winning Hartford Stage Company, Theaterworks of Hartford, and Goodspeed Musicals. We regularly invite guest directors and artists to enhance our student experience. As a theatre major, students work with thier cohort and the theatre department to produce the Senior Showcase, a culmination of four years of in-depth theatrical training. The Showcase is presented at a venue in New York City for casting agents and other industry professionals.

