BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Pace University in 2019/2020

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Pace University's School of Performing Arts. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

Pace's program offers elite training by well-connected professionals working in the industry and is designed to train the unique performer. Pace offers students the opportunity to showcase your abilities and talents while preserving and refining their individuality. The School of Performing Arts offers programs, in acting, directing, stage management, production and design, commercial dance, and musical theater.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

The audition/interview process requires prosepective students to first submit a pre-screen using Acceptd for as many majors as they wish. From there, faculty perform a review and make a decision on whether or not to call the student in for and audition/interview. Callback auditions/interviews are all program-specific and required in order to be considered. The academic admission process is separate and handled through the Office of Undergraduate Admission.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Follow directions and use the resources available (school's website, staff, current students, campus tours, etc.). Avoid falling into the trap of trying to be someone you think WE want you to be instead of being your wonderful, human self.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Dominique Fishback, Hayley Griffith, Rafael Silva, Shea Vaughn-Gabor, Mickey O'Hagan, Jesse James Keitel

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

On stage.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We're a industry-focused program and being in NYC, that means that from day one our students are exposed to faculty and mentors that are working professionals. In addition to master classes, artists-in-residence, allowed professional work, we also take some of our programs to Los Angeles and Barcelona, Spain. We believe your career begins the day you enter, not the day you graduate.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

We require industry-focused courses in the final year leading up to program-specific showcases in NYC and, in some cases, Los Angeles.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

It all starts with the faculty that are in the room with our students. All of our programs update coursework regularly in order to respond to the needs of the industry. For example, we developed the BFA in Acting for Film, Television, Voiceovers & Commercials program to specifically train, in four years, students who know that they want to work in that industry. We've added acting for film/TV to our BFA in Musical Theater as well. Our BFA in Commercial Dance now spends a semester in Los Angeles. Our International Performance Ensemble (the BA Acting and BA Directing majors) spend a semester in Sitges, Spain. Our design and stage management programs also focus on film and TV work. In every area we've cultivated a industry-ready approach to both the training and the practice.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

In 2020, we will be launching the nation's first BA in Writing for Diversity and Equity in Theater and Media

Learn even more about applying to Pace University's School of Performing Arts here: http://performingarts.pace.edu/how-to-audition





