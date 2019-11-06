BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Missouri State University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Missouri State University's Theatre Department. Check out info on the school and answers about their programs below!

Missouri State's department of theatre and dance is one of fewer than 200 programs to have attained accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Theatre. Students of Missouri State University's Theatre Department receive extensive professional training along with a solid academic foundation, gain experience through our main-stage, community and regional theatre productions, and benefit from the professional connections cultivated by their faculty and alumni network.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

Auditions in NYC, Chicago, LA and on Campus.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Choose at least one piece that is close to who and what you are.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

John Goodman, Tess Harper, Kathleen Turner

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

On Stage

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

We have a professional summer theatre - Tent Theatre.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

LA and NYC showcase. Workshops from Guest Artists.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

We invest in equipment, faculty and technology. Our faculty work professionally.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

We are an excellent value. No need to go into debt to get an incredible education.

Be sure to apply to Missouri State University's Theatre Department here: https://theatreanddance.missouristate.edu





