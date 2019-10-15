BWW College Guide - Everything You Need to Know About Auburn University in 2019/2020

Click Here for More Articles on EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

With college theatre program auditions just around the corner, we're highlighting some of the country's most prestigious theatre programs and chatting with the schools' faculty to give you insight into what to expect from their programs, from audition advice to real world experience and more. Today we're looking at Auburn University's Department of Theatre. Check out info on the school and answers about their program below!

The Auburn University Department of Theatre is dedicated to the education and professional training of theatre artists, scholars, and audiences within a liberal arts environment. The Department champions the interaction between theory and practice and produces citizen artists who advocate for the arts through their own work in local, national, and international communities. Auburn University theatre students think critically, creatively, and collaboratively and carry their knowledge from rehearsal spaces and classrooms to stages, campuses, and communities worldwide.

What is the audition process for performing arts majors?

The Department of Theatre offers five-degree tracks: the Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Theatre and the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Music Theatre, Design/Technology, Performance, or Theatre Management. The Music Theatre track is considered a four-year program with most prospective students auditioning before the start of their first year. All other BFA tracks are considered two-year programs that build on the foundational courses offered by the BA degree. Prospective students interested in pursuing a BFA in Performance, Design/Technology, or Management begin their college career in the BA degree program and are required to interview or audition for the BFA program, usually, during their sophomore year.

What tips can you offer to auditioning students?

Attend Scholarship Day. Scholarship Day is a chance for prospective to apply for departmental scholarship and/or audition for the music theatre program, if they plan on attending Auburn for the next fall semester. This is a chance for students to also tour the campus and theatre facility, meet with department faculty/staff and students, and speak with admission, financial aids, and other campus representatives. This gives students a chance to really get a 'feel' of what it means to be an auburn student. If students are unable to attend scholarship, they should still submit an application, prescreening material can be considered for scholarship and/or their audition.

What is the approximate average class size within an arts major?

10-20

Any notable alumni you would like to mention?

Thom Gossom Jr., Shanna Henderson, Michael O'Neill, Octavia Spencer, Michael Young

Do you see more students interested in working on stage or off?

We have a great mix of students that are interested in all areas of theatre! The Department strives to create what we call 'student citizen artists'. Students follow a specific degree track for their selected major, but they are educated in all aspects of the production process. So, you will find such things as music theatre majors working as costume supervisors. At Auburn they hone their craft, but they are educated on all the working parts of what it takes to create a production.

What kind of real world experience outside of the classroom do you offer students during their program?

Students train with professors who are also all Equity actors with impressive professional credits. We also invite guest artists every year to work in the classroom and on productions with the students. So, there are many times when they would be working side by side with professionals who are active in the theatre world, today. Aside of this, we also help students attend conference around the country and obtain jobs, internships, or apprenticeships.

What kinds of things does your school do for students to help them succeed after graduation?

Auburn Theatre maintains robust networks for alumni that connect them to their fellow classmates from both their time at Auburn and beyond. Linking them for future employment opportunities and mentorship. Local Auburn alumni clubs in major cities also provide an incredibly helpful space for the sharing of information and knowledge.

How do you keep your program as relevant as possible to the current industry trends and how have you modernized it in recent years?

Auburn Theatre welcomes multiple guest artists to campus every semester and creates unique experiences for students to engage with industry professionals from the Atlanta area and the larger nation and world. In collaboration with the Gogue Performing Arts Center, AU Theatre offers students opportunities to engage with the creative and performance leaders and innovators. Our curriculum also incorporates new and cutting-edge techniques and approaches and our faculty and staff continue their own education through conference and workshop participation.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your school and its programs?

