BWW Camp Guide - Everything You Need to Know About French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts in 2020

With the new year quickly approaching, we're looking ahead to this coming summer and getting an in-depth look at some of the country's most prestigious summer theatre camps! We're chatting with the camps' faculty to find out about everything from the day-to-day life of campers to the variety of activities they get to experience. Today we're looking at French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts to hear all about its focus on campers creating their own individualized programs with over 90 different activities to choose from. Find out all of their answers below!

French Woods is an individual choice performing arts summer camp, offering programs in theater, dance, music, circus, magic, rock and roll, visual arts, film and video, sports, tennis, fitness, water sports, skate board, horseback riding and more. Younger campers have more guidance and supervision, while older campers are able to take on some responsibility and have a chance to work in the areas of their interest. French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts is located on a private lake in the western Catskill Mountains of New York State near the Delaware River on the Pennsylvania Border.

What is the day-to-day life like for campers who attend?

Campers choose their own schedule, 3 majors that they go to every day for 3 weeks and 3 minors that they choose each day at breakfast - they choose from options in Theater and Musical Theater, Classical and Jazz Music, Rock and Roll, Visual Arts, Film, Magic, Dance, Circus, Sports, Tennis, Horseback Riding, water sports, and more.

What makes your camp experience unique from others offering similar programs?

75 Musicals a Sumer with live orchestras, 12 straight plays, plus the ability to do things in addition to theater and music

Is there an audition to attend? If so, what does it require?

No auditions to attend, auditions for music, theater, and dance on arrival

What is the age range of the campers who attend?

7-17

How many campers attend each summer?

1200

What skills do you teach campers while they're there?

Life and social skills, acting and voice lessons, classes in more than 90 subjects of their choice

What kinds of activities are students able to take part in, both theatre and non-theatre related?

90+ activities in theater, dance, music, circus, magic, rock and roll, visual arts, film and video, sports, tennis, fitness, water sports, skate board, horseback riding and more

What do you hope that campers take away from their time at your camp?

Self Discovery, Life long joy in the performing arts, growth as humans.

Is there anything else you would like to tell us about your camp?

We are very diverse and celebrate our differences.

Be sure to register for this summer's French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts here: https://frenchwoods.com





