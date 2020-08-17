BWW Blog: What I'd Do for Theatre

What would you do for theatre?

So, Andrew Lloyd Webber proved that he would do anything to allow for theatres to open safely. He is very determined to get the theatres open but only if the performers, behind-the-scenes crew and audience would be safe. If you have no idea what I'm talking about, Andrew Lloyd Webber is partaking in an Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial - legend.

After I saw his post about taking part in this trial, I thought about what I would do. So far, during this pandemic I have been home and if I did go out, it would be with a mask and lots of hand sanitizer. But I started wonder, what would I do for the theatre?

I don't know if I could say confidently say that I would partake in a vaccine trial like Sir Lloyd Webber but I can say confidently that I would 100% take part in trial theatre reopenings. I would rock up to wherever and sit and watch a production. If that becomes a thing. If they start trialling new coronavirus precautioned theatres and performances. I would be first at the door.

As much as I love and appreciate all the masses media production of performances from casts from home and of course filmed productions being released like Hamilton or everything on the What's on Stage channel to the newly announced production of the Diana the musical. Honestly, loving it!

But although, I am loving all of these productions and performances and am very grateful for them. I know that there are many who haven't worked in months. Some even who have now lost their jobs, which is just devastating. Since I am only a student and I don't currently have a job, I would do whatever I could to get the theatres reopened for those who are actually in the line of work, that someday I will be too.

Like many of you reading this, the theatre is home, my happy place and without it, it's like there's this weird melancholic void in the world. Luckily, some television and film productions have started up again but as we know, it will not be so easy for the theatre to just slowly start back up again.

I'm sure we have all had the thought of: what if we never get back to some form of normality or what if the theatre can never go back?

I think about it every day.

But, I know that we, the theatre community are some of the most resilient and hard-working people out there and I know if we have people like Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is doing all he can to get us all back in theatres as soon as safely possible, then we will be okay.

A huge plus side to all of this is the creation. Just think about all the awesome projects that have been started!

Wow, a lot of creation and passion. I think that the day theatres never open again, is the day there is no more creativity and passion in the world and quite frankly, I do not think that could ever happen.

So, I ask you:

What would you do for theatre?

