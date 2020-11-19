BWW Blog: Theater-Inspired Gifts to Purchase

With Halloween and the 2020 presidential election now in the past, the holiday season is now quickly approaching, and the time for shopping has commenced. Shopaholics- pay close attention- it is our time to shine. With Christmas and Hanukkah coming up next month, it is time to begin purchasing gifts for your friends and family. And, to add to the fun, it's also time to start thinking about what gifts are on your bucket list that you're going to your relatives this holiday season. If you or a loved one love anything and everything theater-related, here are some theater inspired gifts to purchase.

Bards Dispense Profanity Game sold by Uncommon Goods

This hilarious card game is perfect for any family or friend gathering. These Shakespeare-inspired jokes will make anyone laugh and automatically guarantee a fun time.

Escape to Shakespeare's World: A Colouring Book Adventure sold by Amazon

This beautifully-crafted coloring book is perfect for both adults and children and is filled with timeless quotes from numerous classic Shakespeare plays. The coloring book also features drawings depicting some of the Bard's most famous scenes from his works.

Musicals Collage IV Throw Pillow sold by Redbubble

This adorable throw pillow is a great gift for any Broadway lover as it features dozens of iconic musicals including Hamilton, Wicked, Book of Mormon, and more. You can't go wrong by purchasing this pillow, as it's suitable for any home and any age group.

Playbill Broadway Face Mask sold by Playbill.com

Protect your friends and family from the coronavirus pandemic and purchase this stylish musical theater-themed face mask. This mask will serve as a conversation starter, fashion statement, and safety precaution in our fight against this deadly pandemic.

Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter sold by Amazon

Any fan of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical Hamilton will love this book detailing the growth and birth of the musical chronicling the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. Featuring accounts from the playwright and composer himself and renowned theater critic McCarter, this book offers fascinating insight into how the musical came to be what it is today.

The Ultimate Playbill Binder - Archival Quality Storage For Contemporary Sized Playbills sold by Playbill.com

This large three-ring binder is perfect for any theater lover who saves their playbills from shows they've seen. This thoughtful gift will allow your loved one to create a scrapbook of sorts for their Broadway-going adventures and look back on their favorite playbills from time to time.

Color Me Stephen Sondheim: A Coloring Book for All Ages About the Iconic Musicals of Stephen Sondheim sold by Amazon

This coloring book is a fantastic gift for any true theater lover who likes musicals including West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods, Company, and more.

Dear Evan Hansen- Through the Window by Steven Levenson, Justin Paul, and Benj Pasek sold by Amazon

This book, written by the creators of the poignant Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the perfect gift for any fan of modern musical theater. This work documents all of the behind-the-scenes work that went into writing and performing Dear Evan Hansen. This touching, stunning show features beautiful music and a strong plotline that will surprise, enlighten, move, and inspire you.

The Broadway Musical History Subway Map Coffee Mug sold by Society6

This adorable coffee mug is perfect for any theater nerd who loves New York City. This clever mug combines the NYC subway system with well-known Broadway shows and will serve as a great piece of home decor and conversation starter.

Be a Broadway Star Board Game sold by Amazon

This fun board game is a great way to have some fun at a party or with a small group of friends. The theater-inspired board game will allow players to compete and see who can become the biggest Broadway star. You won't regret purchasing this for others or for yourself this holiday season.

