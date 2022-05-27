BWW Blog: Spend Your Summer with Exceptional Minds

If you're a true blue Marvel fan like me, you remain glued in your theater seat for the entire end crawl of every single Marvel Studios movie.

One name always jumps out to me: Exceptional Minds. EM has been credited for creating over half of the Marvel Studios slate, including the most recent installment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This one-of-a-kind school is located in Sherman Oaks, California, and educates young adults on the autism spectrum "for careers in animation, visual effects, 3D gaming, and other related fields in the digital arts."

Exceptional Minds recently announced some really big news:

This remarkable school is offering Summer Workshops on digital arts, beginning June 20th and running in two week sessions until August 19th.

Even more exciting news: Young adults on the spectrum may attend these fabulous classes-from anywhere in the world-via Zoom.

You may also attend each session in-person, but only if you hurry, because these very limited number of classroom seats fill up fast.

SESSION 1 (June 20- July 1)

2D Animation (IN PERSON AND ONLINE)

Puppet Animation

3D Modeling

Storyboarding

SESSION 2 (July 11- July 22)

2D Animation

Social Media Video Creator (IN PERSON AND ONLINE)

Gaming Basics of Unreal Launcher & Engine

Character Design and Lip Sync

SESSION 3 (July 25- Aug 5)

2D Animation

Superhero VFX (IN PERSON AND ONLINE)

3D Animation

Digital Painting

Motion Comic

SESSION 4 (Aug 8- Aug 19)

2D Animation

Edit Your Own Video Mashup

Digital Sculpting in ZBrushCoreMini

Acting for Animation (IN PERSON AND ONLINE)

D&D Design and Gameplay

EM's vision is "to build a future where the neurodiverse perspectives of artists on the autism spectrum are vital to the advancement of our shared goal for a more empowered and inclusive society." This goes hand-in-hand with their mission: "Cultivate the skills of artists on the autism spectrum through customized training and hands-on experience to launch careers in digital arts and animation."

Learn more at https://exceptional-minds.org/courseinfo/ and register by May 31st for a $100 discount!