BWW Blog: Shocking, Horrifying, Surprising, and Unbelievably Predictable - Part 2

An analysis of the performative elements of the insurrection on The Capitol This is part two of an analysis on The United States Capitol riots. Click here for Part 1.

The Characters

Just as every show needs its star, every insurrection needs its leaders. In the first hours of the protest, we saw "shirtless man with crazy horn hat," Mr. "watch me put my feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk and steal her mail," and "I'm so mad, I'm going to steal the Speaker of the House's podium" guy center stage in the news cycle. These insurrectionists fed the notion the mob was made of working class, non-college educated voters we associate with Donald Trump. Now, after almost 3 weeks, we realize the insurrectionists also included wealthy, college-educated voters, along with some elected officials. The fact that this mob included people from all different socio-economic backgrounds and positions of power scares me, for it confirms this coalition does indeed have organization, leadership, and financial backing. How do we move forward as the so-called "United States" with this population living among us?

The Audience

There is a reason the President of the United States is considered the most powerful person in the world despite our country being the age of a toddler when compared to other nations. The decisions the United States makes have repercussions around the world, which means the United States has a world wide audience. The insurrection on The Capitol was especially shocking to international audiences because The United States has made itself a symbol of Democracy. The events of January 6th contradict the very ideals on which the United States was founded and encouraged around the world. The actions taken by those in power during the aftermath will be seen by democratic and undemocratic nations alike. More importantly, it will be seen by the next generation of Americans, a generation that has little faith in their country. Our nation's inability to reflect the ideals our forefathers laid out for us has never been clearer. While the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris left a warm, fuzzy feeling in many hearts, I am still anxious about our future.

Do I want to live in a country where a sizeable fraction of my fellow citizens refused to accept the results of a legitimate election? For the past few years, I have dreamed about moving to Canada, my dad's birth country, and therefore a simple legal option for me. I am not alone. My friends are considering leaving this country, disgusted with lack of government action to combat issues like climate change and systemic racism. I often hear that my generation will change things for the better. While this may seem like an older generation encouraging its youth to "take a shot," I cannot help but think the statement sounds like tired leaders giving up. MLK said "the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy."

Leaders, "history has its eyes on you."