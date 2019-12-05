BWW Blog: Seeing Theatre Solo

When I was younger, I always thought I needed to go to an event with a family member or a friend or I would feel awkward and alone, but as I've gotten older I've realized that seeing a show by yourself can be enjoyable and liberating. A few years ago, I went to my first show by myself; Avenue Q Off-Broadway. It was probably one of the best shows you can possibly see by yourself too because of the message behind it. At first, I immediately thought I should call up a friend or try to convince my parents to see Avenue Q with me, but their either didn't have the time or weren't invested in seeing at as much as I was. I soon began to panic but then I realized that if I wanted to see this show and have a great time without ruining my chance that I would have to go by myself and I bought my tickets with a newfound confidence.

Showing up to the show, I can't pretend like I wasn't nervous. I've been to countless shows before but never by myself. How would I manage this feat all by myself? The answer was easy. I knew what I needed to do because I had done it so many times before but just with someone else as a comfort. And everything that night went great. I found my seat and I enjoyed the hilarity that would ensue for the next couple of hours from the incredible performers on stage. I even found the stage door by myself! The experience taught me that going to see a show by yourself isn't scary and it's a lot of fun.

Don't let the fact that you have nobody to go with to a show prevent you from seeing something you've really been looking forward to. The theatre community is filled with extremely kind and generous people and you are bound to make a friend in line, sitting next to you, or even in the bathroom! You never know what friends you will meet. You quickly forget about the fact that you're alone and you get absorbed into the magical word of theatre. The first time can be a little nerve-wracking but once you experience it you realize that it's nothing to worry about. It can be fun seeing a show with a loved one, but it can also be just as great seeing it by yourself. You don't have to worry if the other person is enjoying the show as much as you are or about arranging plans. You are free to see what you want and when you want to, without someone else's opinion that would discourage you from seeing a show that you're interested in.

It's just like going to the movies or a concert by yourself. At first you wonder if everything will be alright and you end the night questioning why you were ever worried in the first place. It is such a freeing experience getting to go to an event by yourself and allows you to mature into the person you want to be. You don't have to have someone there for comfort, because you can do so much that you never thought you could and the theatre community will be there for you with open arms if you do need someone by your side.





Related Articles