BWW Blog: An Unlikely Inspiration (and Others You Would Expect)

There are a few who I want to recognize as my biggest inspirations for pursuing a career in theatre.

I wasn't always sure that I wanted to pursue a career in theatre. It's always been a passion of mine, but it's a scary industry to go into. Luckily, I have always had wonderful support in my life. My family members have always been my biggest fans and they continue to do so as I progress in my career. Growing up, my grandma would take me to see shows in downtown Dayton, which I am so grateful for as seeing live theatre is very much a privilege. I have gotten support from and taken inspiration from teachers like my high school drama director, choir director, my college program director, and many of my college professors. Besides family and teachers, there are a few others who I want to recognize as my biggest inspirations for pursuing a career in theatre.

Let's start with my childhood inspiration. Like most children, there was one movie I watched on repeat. Mine was Mary Poppins. Of course, it's a classic, but it means so much more to me. It was the first time I really appreciated a musical. I did not know it at the time but my love for Julie Andrews would continue my whole life. She was one of the first people I saw perform and aspired to be like. As I have gotten older and learned more about the amazing things Andrews has done, my admiration has just grown. Julie Andrews will always be an inspiration to me.

In 2009 Fox premiered a show that changed the way the world saw performers. Yes, I'm talking about Glee. This was one of the first times I felt inspired to go after my passion for performing because I saw there was a community there. I was in middle school when I started watching Glee and I was beginning to think about what I wanted to do when I got older. It was not until I began learning all I could about Darren Criss, I discovered that you could receive a degree in theatre. His career also showed me that theatre degrees are not limited. Criss wrote musicals in college, has been on Broadway, as well as Emmy award-winning shows. Darren Criss continues to inspire me with each new project he does.

Now for two of my biggest inspirations, the wild cards, Dan Howell and Phil Lester. If those names don't ring any bells for you, they are British YouTubers that have been posting videos for years, as well as writing books and going on tours. Watching Dan and Phil led me to want a career in theatre. I saw them both pursue YouTube and succeed, despite initially going to school for other things. It was because of this, I decided to pursue my passion. Beyond inspiring me to go after my dream career, Dan and Phil have acted as lights in my life. Watching their videos has helped me out of rough places as well as become a better and more positive person overall. I know whenever they post anything, there will be something I can take away from it.

Julie Andrews, Darren Criss, Daniel Howell, and Phil Lester, on the off chance you happen to be reading this, you mean the world to me. You inspire a small-town Ohio gal to not only dream big but chase after those dreams and believe that I can achieve them. I would not be where I am today if I did not have you to look up to. Thank you.

Related Articles