BWW Blog: 25 One-Worded Lessons from Musical Theatre

Now, more than ever, we need these little reminders of sanity

Like many students around the world, I went back to school this week. In the midst of a global pandemic, what we normally picture college to be doesn't look so normal anymore. The return of classes also means the return of stress, lots of work, and an uncertainty for the future of our beloved universities and classmates. With this, sometimes we could use a little pick-me-up, a silver lining, the memory of a consistency that seems so foreign but so many of us are yearning for right now.

For me, and I'm sure for most of my fellow student bloggers, one of the most constant and reassuring things in my life is Broadway. More specifically, the songs from musical theatre that have impacted us forever. We blare show tunes in our cars, showers, and headphones in hopes to be reminded of a feeling that is all so fleeting, especially with stages and theaters being empty. This feeling doubles as a synonym for comfort, positivity, and the acceptance that everything will be alright. It is rooted in the melodies we so tightly cling to, fearful of what may happen if we let go.

Now, more than ever, we need these little reminders of sanity. We can find them in these shows, their lyrics, their characters, and their stories that sneak into our hearts and don't seem to ever leave. There is something to be taken from each song sung and each bow taken. Here are, what I consider to be, some of the best lessons from musical theatre that can be shortened down to one word, accompanied by the song I feel best encapsulates that word. These messages from Broadway are some that we can hold onto and apply to times like now, where the unknown is daunting. This list even doubles as a to-do list, a reminder to work on certain notions inside of ourselves in an attempt to grow during a season where everything feels stagnant.

Wicked: Friendship, "For Good" Hamilton: Legacy, "Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?" Rent: Community, "Life Support" The Phantom of the Opera: Vulnerability, "All I Ask Of You" Hadestown: Perception, "Wait for Me" Dear Evan Hansen: Acceptance, "You Will Be Found" The Last Five Years: Compromise, "A Part of That" In the Heights: Faith, "Alabanza" If/Then: Fate, "This Day / Walking by a Wedding" Come From Away: Hospitality, "Blankets And Bedding" A Chorus Line: Determination, "What I Did for Love" Chicago: Independence, "My Own Best Friend" Moulin Rouge!: Love, "Elephant Love Medley" Mean Girls: Authenticity, "I'd Rather Be Me" Waitress: Fulfillment, "Everything Changes" West Side Story: Loyalty, "One Hand, One Heart" Miss Saigon: Sacrifice, "I'd Give My Life For You" Falsettos: Hope, "Days Like This" Cats: Beauty, "Mr. Mistoffelees" The Lion King: Family, "They Live in You" Les Miserables: Selflessness, "Bring Him Home" Legally Blonde The Musical: Positivity, "Positive" Hairspray: Confidence, "Big, Blonde and Beautiful" Newsies: Perseverance, "The World Will Know" Into The Woods: Bravery, "No One Is Alone"

The next time you find yourself getting in over your head or feeling too close to the world, put in your headphones and remember growth comes in many different ways. Try to find comfort in focusing on yourself!

