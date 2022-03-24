BWW Blog: 10 Years of Exceptional Minds

Exceptional Minds students and staff.

(Photo courtesy of Exceptional Minds.)

The building at 14144 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, California is a pleasant mix of cement and reflective glass. Its angles are softened by a necklace of leafy lollipop trees. Thousands whiz past daily; nothing about its quotidian vibe inspires drivers to tap the brake pedal.

The magic is found within its walls, more specifically in Suite 100. It is home to the remarkable learning academy Exceptional Minds. Nothing else quite like it exists anywhere in the country.

The entire student body of EM shares two things in common: a hunger to master the digital arts of animation, special effects and 3D gaming...and all are on the autism spectrum.

The tiny mustard seed planted 10 years ago by a mom with an autistic son has grown into a flourishing full-blown academy and professional production studio that specifically supports adults on the autism spectrum. The "secret sauce" of the curriculum's success is effective behavioral training support interwoven into the digital arts courses. "At Exceptional Minds, we're very aware of the fact that there are too many young adults with autism that are unemployed. There's nothing that these young adults can't do, and they keep proving it time and time again," says EM CEO David Siegel.

The academy's vision is simple and life-changing: "To build a future where the neurodiverse perspectives of artists on the autism spectrum are vital to the advancement of our shared goal for a more empowered and inclusive society." This goes hand-in-hand with their mission: "Cultivate the skills of artists on the autism spectrum through customized training and hands-on experience to launch careers in digital arts and animation."

The autism stigma is most often an impenetrable wall to success for autistic people, a shocking 85% of whom are underemployed and unemployed. That is the highest among all disabled groups studied. In a world that wrongly assumes autism equals incompetence, Exceptional Minds flipped the script and is turning such wrong thinking on its head... one student success at a time. "So while people with autism might learn differently, they bring incredible skills to bear. We always say at Exceptional Minds that what makes you different makes you extraordinary," adds Siegel.

EM built a door directly onto that wall and teaches students how to open AND walk through it. On the other side of the door is a faculty, and eventually employer, who appreciates and values their potential. Harvard Business Review reported that when autistic professionals are properly matched to jobs, they have proven to be up to 140% more productive than the average employee.

"I'm going to let you guys in on a little secret here," Kate Jorgenson, EM Alum, smiles, "I never graduated." She goes on to tell Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel, during the 2021 Color the Spectrum Benefit, that through her experience at Exceptional Minds, she was offered an internship at Nickelodeon during her second year. After the internship ended, Nickelodeon hired her.

"Everyone on the spectrum is different," continues Jorgenson, "And that's the thing about Exceptional Minds, even though we are all different and have different struggles and different victories, we find a sense of community there, someplace where autism is not shamed, it is not this dirty word and secret thing that you have to hide, it is celebrated and embraced!"

Kate's is but one of many EM success stories. Another EM student, Becca David, shared, "It has been amazing just discovering what I'm good at; we have answers that we didn't have before. Friendships that we didn't have before. The community is very important. I've always felt like an outsider. I feel so much less alone than I used to." These and many similar life-changing anecdotes are the result of three distinct thoughtfully crafted educational programs.

The first Program is Part-Time...consisting of Private Lessons, Summer and Saturday Workshops and Academy Extensions. The second, EM Academy's Full-Time Program, is a more intensive deep dive over three years. It is described as "Technical training in an array of professional software as well as professional training in portfolio creation, interview skills, and career path planning to focus the students' career interests, prospects, and goals."

The third and most exciting program is the Exceptional Minds Launch Program, where Full-Time Program graduates can work at EM's in-house Professional Studio after earning their spot. All positions are paid and afford the grads extra exposure to and experience with many specialized disciplines including visual effects, end title credits, and computer animation services. EM takes an individualized approach to education, with job training, hands-on experience, and career placement.

Autism is a developmental condition that impacts social interaction and communication, and interaction with sensory stimuli. The neurodiversity movement states that autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders are not seen as disabilities, but rather normal variations in brain development that may require extra support.

As an autistic person myself, I like to explain it like this: Iron Man and Superman are two different superheroes, and each have their own set of strengths, weaknesses, and abilities. One is not more and one is not less, they are both of equal value and importance.

Speaking of superheroes, those EM students employed in The Studio are familiar with all things sci-fi. They have worked on almost the entire slate of movies produced by EM partner Marvel Studios, including the Academy Award-nominated Avengers: Endgame.

It doesn't stop at Marvel Studios. EM partners with a long and impressive list of companies, including Variety, Amazon Studios, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Disney, Netflix, and Universal Pictures. Other credits include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm), Black Panther (Marvel Studios), Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel Studios), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal Pictures), The Fate of the Furious (Universal Pictures), Game of Thrones (HBO), Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony/ Columbia). View their impressive reels: VFX , Animation , and Title and Credits .

EM and its partners are building a future that embraces an inclusive hiring culture within the entertainment industry. They are making it happen by walking their talk... so much so that Exceptional Minds was recognized as the 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year.

"We all have the same dreams." Says EM parent Jamie Lee Curtis, "We want significance, dignity, and purpose with our lives. We have the opportunity to give those three words to every single student at [Exceptional Minds] who will actually be able to go out and participate in the dream."

Victoria Alonso, President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios, describes the Exceptional Minds experience beautifully:

"I have a studio full of all types of artists. They're storytellers; they're dreamers. It does take a bit of handholding, yes. Does it take a commitment to never stop until we succeed, yes. But that's how we make movies. I'm happy to be part of the growth of this important endeavor."

2022 marks the 10th Anniversary of the Academy's founding. Exceptional Minds hopes to double their enrollment in the next five years. They need help from me, you-all of us-to continue providing evermore rewarding, creative and good paying job opportunities for young adults with autism. No amount is too small. Donate whatever you can here .

Learn more at exceptional-minds.org and follow on Instagram ( @exceptionalminds ), Facebook ( @exceptionalminds1 ), and LinkedIn ( Exceptional Minds ).

Here's to your first 10 years, Exceptional Minds. May you make it to 100 (and may we all be on hand for your centennial celebration!)