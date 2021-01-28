BWW Album Review: Marisha Wallace's Debut Album 'Tomorrow' Invites Listeners to Believe in a Better Future

West End and Broadway star, Marisha Wallace, (Dreamgirls, Waitress and The Book of Mormon) recently released her debut album "Tomorrow" through Universal's Decca Records. Offering a combination of dynamic covers and original tracks, the album reminds the theater lover of the brightness, hope, and life that this community still breathes - despite lockdowns and unprecedented challenges.

Classics such as "Somewhere" from West Side Story; "Tomorrow" from Annie; and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" from The Sound of Music are infused with Marisha's beautiful and inspiring voice and symbolize the power of theater and community to continue to create transformative impact and change - despite live performances being on hiatus. Now is the perfect time to revisit the themes and messages from these iconic tunes that really sum up the resilience and drive for a better future that performers forever have engraved in their hearts.

Marisha's determination, positive spirit, and fearless energy are undeniable in songs such as "Alive." The epitome of a survival song, the lyrics stick with you, and become your personal anthem to power through any difficulty. The continued trends of innovation and adaptivity are reflected in "The Show Must Go On" featuring Michael Ball, that presents a bleak reality of what theater has endured, but this most infamous phrase could not have more pertinent meaning in this current moment. The sound effects and background orchestrations are dramatic and high-energy and ask the hard questions. Even when we feel like we are at the breaking point, we must uncover a new sense of strength and this unforgettable song makes every argument for it!

Slowing it down a bit, "Rainbow" is absolutely breathtaking and allows you to envision the light at the end of the tunnel, after a tumultuous rainstorm. We all have that rainbow to guide and watch over us and can move forward with confidence. Just like we wonder about the world we will re-emerge into post-pandemic, it's important to remember that the choice is ours and ours alone. While it's essential to acknowledge the tough times, there is also the promise of something better ahead and that's where our "rainbow" comes in!

Marisha also include her takes on the popular songs "Reflection" and "Angel" that bring out the best of our inner beings. It can be easy to forget who we really are, in times of crisis, but what makes each and every one of us special is still there. We have the ability to heal and do good in society and it all beings with the actions of caring people to jump start a ripple effect. Support is key and always available.

Overall, "Tomorrow" is a wonderful gift that offers Marisha's talents in the purest ways. She bears her heart and soul in these tracks and allows the listener to take stock of many heavy emotions - sadness, fear, anxiety - but also reaffirms our belief in a greater "tomorrow." Her lovely and sweet voice offers comfort and joy during a relentless period and music like this will provide that extra "boost" to continue on - bigger and better.

Visit Marisha's website for more information and to order her album now!