BWW Album Review: IN PIECES, A New Musical Highlights Album, Makes the Case for Living Life with Arms Wide Open – Despite the Uncertainties

Broadway Records recently announced the release of IN PIECES, a new musical by Joey Contreras. This energetic and emotional 10-track highlights album features a robust lineup of talent from popular artists, including David Archuleta, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, Solea Pfeiffer, Ben Fankhauser, Natalie Weiss, Ashley De La Rosa, Leslie Hiatt, and Emily Kristen Morris. Showcasing their unique and powerful voices, along with their flair for storytelling, IN PIECES brings the musical's candid themes of our human existence to light.

IN PIECES reflects on the romantic journeys of eight individuals, as they share, ponder, and look back on the chosen paths and partners along the way. Set in New York City, there's the exciting, yet nerve-wracking chance that anything can happen - for your career, relationships, and those big dreams tucked away in your heart.

The album kicks off with the honest and inquisitive track, "Fork in the Road." With life's uncertainties, it is difficult to know which choices will pan out and having the fear of regret that comes with "What Could Have Been" can be too much to handle. Ah, the eternal mystery!

On the flip side, "You Never Know" is the upbeat and energizing response to these anxieties and focuses on the undeniable spirit of the city and taking the journey as it comes. The lyric, "You Never Know Until You Take A Step" is reassuring and uplifting - reflecting the magic in the unpredictable. So much can happen, and a chance encounter can change your path, even with just a simple "Hello."

"This is Not Me" explores those conflicting thoughts inside of our heads and figuring out which ones do not belong to us and are a projection. It is raw and deeply authentic, as it pays tribute to the internal trials we face and who we ultimately want to be. The lyrics stop the listener in their tracks and offers time to truly think about all that is being expressed.

For those of us missing New York, this album comes at an important time. In this period of survival, it is easy to forget about the enchantment of the city and the reasons many of us first arrived - to discover what is in store. It may be beautiful and joyful at times, yet lonely and disappointing some days. It is all about persevering. Would you expect anything less from "Another New York Love Story?"

"In Pieces" is stunningly vulnerable and gets to the core of our greatest desires. Posing the question, "Can We Only Love in Pieces?" and examining all that we have to give, this track acknowledges the significance someone can have in our lives - even if it doesn't last forever.

This group of artists does not shy away from the tough subjects but presents a positive and encouraging outlook on making the most of every opportunity and not being afraid to go into the unknown with a full heart. In the end, if you are being true to yourself, how can you lose?

The album is available on April 16th on BroadwayRecords.com and wherever digital music is sold.