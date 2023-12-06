BROADWAY SESSIONS Annual All Star Holiday Show Returns With Patrick Page and More, December 7

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns Thursday night, December 7th at The Green Room 42 with the annual All Star Holiday Show!!!! Each year, Broadway Sessions welcomes a starry roster of Broadway's brightest to perform their favorite holiday tunes, play games with the audience and celebrate the season.

Broadway Sessions is thrilled to welcome Patrick Page (Hadestown), Paige Davis (Chicago), Brittney Mack (SIX), Coleen Sexton (Dear Evan Hansen), Miki Abraham (Shucked), Zurin Villanueva (Tina), Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd (The Book of Mormon), Taylor Iman Jones (SIX), Amy Hillier Larsen (Once Upon a One More Time), Tanner Callicutt ( Parade), Samantha Pollino ( Sweeney Todd), Gregory Treco (Hamilton), Morgan Higgins (Bad Cinderella), and Josh Walker ( Side Show)!

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!! Shows take place twice monthly on Thursday night's at The Green Room 42 at 10pm. Doors open at 9:15. Reservations can be made at Click Here.

All tickets are only $22 + a 10 food/drink voucher. There is no minimum. Latercomers and walk in's are welcome.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms. Past performance videos are available on our wildly popular YouTube channel www.youtube.com/bwaysessions.