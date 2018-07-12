BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY Heads to Minneapolis and Chicago

Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle and Jasmine! Hosted by two-time, Tony-nominated star, Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) and her own Fairy Godfairy, Benjamin Rauhala (musical director extraordinaire), the evening also stars the multitalented Susan Egan (Tony-nominated for Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), Courtney Reed (the original 'Jasmine' in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), and special guest Adam Jacobs (the original 'Aladdin' in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway) as the show's Prince for the Night.

Your every dream will come true as four knockout voices sing the petticoats off of every princess song in the book and share hilarious back-stage stories of their royal antics on stage! Direct from its sold-out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, San Francisco and Los Angeles, this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid, only better, because these are the iconic, original stars! Adding to the merriment, princes and princesses from 8 to 98 are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire (or cosplay); who knows you may win a special princess prize! Come see what hundreds of thousands of fans are raving about on YouTube!

Making the evenings even more special, our Broadway Cinderella, Laura Osnes, returns to her hometown of Minneapolis, and Jasmine, Courtney Reed, brings the magic to her hometown (and Adam Jacob's current home) of Chicago!

MINNEAPOLIS

Tickets: VIP $99.50, P1$47.50, P2 $37.50

Showtime: August 18, 7:30 PM / Ph: 1-800-982-2787

The Pantages Theater is located at: 710 Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55402

CHICAGO

Tickets: $44, VIP - TBD

Showtime: August 19, 6:00pm

The Chicago Improv is located at: 5 Woodfield Mall K120B, Schaumburg, IL 60173

*For VIP ticket holders, the princesses will be available for a meet and greet and autographs following the performance.

About the cast:

Laura Osnes created the role of 'Julia Trojan' in the new musical Bandstand, which recently completed its Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include the title role in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations), 'Bonnie' in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), 'Hope Harcourt' in the Tony-Award-winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Astaire Award nominations), 'Nellie Forbush' in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and 'Sandy' in the most recent revival of Grease. Other New York/regional credits include The Blueprint Specials, The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination) at the Atlantic Theater Company; City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music in concert at Carnegie Hall; Carousel opposite Steven Pasquale at the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Broadway: Three Generations at the Kennedy Center. On television, she has been seen on the CBS series Elementary, in the HBO pilot The Miraculous Year, Sondheim: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, HBO's documentary Six By Sondheim and the Kennedy Center Honors salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). Her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Boston Pops, The San Francisco Symphony, and The National Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, Feinstein's/54 Below, Lincoln Center, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, and MN Orchestra Hall. In addition to being heard on several cast recordings, Laura has two solo albums, Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle and If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston. @lauraosnes

Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as 'Sally Bowles' in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original 'Belle' in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her film credits include 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features Hercules (Meg), Spirited Away (Lin), Porco Rosso (Gina), Lady and the Tramp II (Angel), Achmed Saves America (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's Steven Universe (Rose Quartz/Pink Diamond). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's Nikki, and guest-starred on Modern Family, House, Numb3rs, NYPD Blue, Arli$$, Drew Carey, Great Performances and countless others. Susan has headlined with more than 50 symphony orchestras worldwide, including concerts at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo CDs: All That and More, So Far, Winter Tracks, CoffeeHouse (Best Vocalist 2004), Susan Egan LIVE, The Secret of Happiness and 2015's Softly. She is an accomplished master teacher in music performance, obsessive gardener, happy wife, and leader to her daughters' two Girl Scout troops. www.SusanEgan.net, @IAmSusanEgan, Facebook.com/OfficialSusanEgan.

Courtney Reed originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played 'Carla,' u/s 'Nina' and 'Vanessa.' She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: The Affair, Law & Order: SVU, White Collar, NYC 22, and CSI: NY. She is a proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below. Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @RhodesReed

Benjamin Rauhala worked on the team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of Duncan Sheik's American Psycho during the 2016 season. His Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He is best known for his work touring the country as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and The CW's Supergirl. He also tours with Nashville star Kyle Dean Massey, Trial and Error star Krysta Rodriguez and with Next to Normal Tony-nominee Jennifer Damiano. He previously served as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show SMASH and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, include the Broadway Princess Party series with Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, and the Broadway Loves Series, that has famously honored Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Celine Dion and many more beloved pop icons. @brauhala

Adam Jacobs is best known for originating the role of Aladdin on Broadway, earning a Drama Desk nomination for his performance and a Grammy nomination for the cast album. Broadway: Les Miserables (Marius), The Lion King (Simba). National tours: Mamma Mia! (Sky), Cinderella (Prince), Les Miserables (Marius), The Lion King (Simba). Favorite regional: Zorro (Zorro) at Alliance Theater (Suzi nomination), Once on This Island (Daniel) at Papermill Playhouse, Harvey Milk (Young Harvey) at San Francisco Opera. @AdamJacobsNYC

