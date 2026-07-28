BROADWAY NAMES WITH JULIE JAMES to Return at Whyte Hall

The Fire Island Pines Arts Project (FIPAP) will present the return engagement of 'Broadway Names with Julie James' on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at Whyte Hall in Fire Island Pines. Following its sold-out debut, the interactive concert event returns by popular demand as part of FIPAP's celebrated 40th Anniversary Season.

Hosted by acclaimed SiriusXM personality and Broadway favorite Julie James, Broadway Names is a fast-paced, music-filled evening that blends live performances, candid conversation, backstage stories, audience interaction, and the joy of Broadway fandom.

This special Fire Island edition will feature two extraordinary Broadway guests:

Christopher Sieber (Death Becomes Her, Company, Spamalot) - Tony Award nominee and one of Broadway's most beloved comic actors.

Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Girl From the North Country) - acclaimed for his dynamic stage presence and powerhouse vocals.

Backed by a live band, under the direction of Benjamin Houghton, the evening will include solo performances, duets with Julie James, and spontaneous moments inspired by audience participation, making each performance uniquely its own.

'Julie James has an incredible ability to create the feeling that the audience is sitting in a Broadway dressing room with friends,' said Skie Ocasio, Producer and FIPAP Vice President, Board Member. 'Bringing together artists of this caliber for an intimate Fire Island audience is exactly the kind of unforgettable theatrical experience that defines FIPAP's 40th anniversary season.'

FIPAP has spent four decades bringing world-class theater, music, and performance to Fire Island Pines, and the 2026 season continues that tradition with a lineup of celebrated Broadway artists and special events.

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