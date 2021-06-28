BROADWAY LIVE CINEMA FESTIVAL Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Broadway Live Cinema Festival, the new film and live performance event honoring Broadway and movie musicals, was set to kick off next month at AMC Empire 25 Theater in Times Square, featuring classic films Chicago, West Side Story, The Wizard of Oz, Little Shop of Horrors as well as the critically-acclaimed new release In The Heights.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the series will not go on as planned. A message on its official website reads: "The festival is postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Please check back at a later date for more information. Refunds will be issued at point of sale."

Each film was set to be presented as an immersive theatrical experience with live in-cinema performances by Broadway talent. Following the film, audiences were to be treated to exclusive access to the 4,500 sq-ft outdoor afterparty at Feinstein's/54 Below at the AMC Rooftop, where topline Broadway and Cabaret acts curated by Feinstein's/54 Below would perform exclusive sets celebrating the marquee films of the festival - all set against the majestic backdrop of the Times Square cityscape.

Following this New York City launch, the Broadway Live Cinema Festival was set to expand, with recurring programming to run at multiple AMC Theaters across the nation.

For additional information, visit: https://www.broadwaylivecinemafestival.com