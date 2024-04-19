BROADWAY FOR SELF HELP AFRICA Raises Funds This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ninth annual Broadway for Self Help Africa concert was held on Monday, April 15 at 7 PM at The Cutting Room in NYC. The successful event brought together a slew of Broadway's brightest stars raising their voices, raising the roof, and raising vital funds for Self Help Africa! Proceeds from the evening will go toward Self Help Africa's work alleviating hunger, poverty, social inequality and the impact of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Self Help Africa aims to transition communities out of long-term poverty through work that gives them greater control over their futures and provides a better quality of life.

“This year's concert was the most successful Broadway for Self Help Africa event yet, surpassing our previous fundraising goal by 80%! This incredible achievement was made possible through our collaborative partnership with Madison Wells Forward, allowing Self Help Africa to continue our vital work. Together, we're committed to delivering sustainable solutions that significantly improve the lives and living conditions of communities across Africa,” said Courtney Rosenbloom, Director of Business Development at Self Help Africa.

“This event has always been about bringing two seemingly unique networks together to expand the footprint of Self Help Africa,” said Evan Mayer, Associate Producer of Madison Wells Live. “We are thrilled to be supporting an organization who shares the belief in the importance of pushing boundaries and supporting women and other systematically excluded voices.”

Produced by Evan Mayer, the concert included performances from Daniel Assetta (& Juliet), Tristen Buettel (Boop!), Keri René Fuller (Six), Kasie Gasparini (Magic Mike), Alexa Green (Wicked), Jessica Hendy (CATS), Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Kolby Kindle (The Wiz), Gracie McGraw (“If Loving You is Wrong”), CJ Pawlikowski (Barbie), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Shea Renne (Here Lies Love), Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous), Antoine L. Smith (MJ: The Musical), B Noel Thomas (A Christmas Carol), Brook Wood (Post Modern Jukebox), and Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”).

The musical director for Broadway for Self Help Africa was Jacob Yates (Cabaret).

Self Help Africa is a leading international development dedicated to ending hunger and poverty in rural Africa through small scale farming and enterprise development. 250 million people in Africa, farmers and their families, suffer hunger and malnutrition, struggling in extreme rural poverty without enough food; left behind by rising economic growth. For over 30 years, Self Help Africa has worked to alleviate hunger, poverty, social inequality and the impact of climate change through community-led, market-based and enterprise-focused approaches, so that farmers & their families have access to nutritious food, clean water, better employment and incomes, while sustaining natural resources.

Self Help Africa has reached over 5 million people across Africa, providing them with a hand up – not a hand out – and looks at the region as a place of opportunity, where investment and entrepreneurship lift millions of people out of poverty every year. Proceeds from the evening go toward Self Help Africa's work to alleviate hunger, poverty, social inequality, and the impact of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. 90% of all donations go directly to their work in Africa. On top of that, for every dollar that Self Help Africa raises, they have the potential to raise an additional $9 in funding from governments and foundations. For more information on Self Help Africa, visit: selfhelpafrica.org

Madison Wells Forward is the philanthropic division of Madison Wells, an award-winning, independent production company. Madison Wells Forward's mission is to amplify local programs geared towards transforming communities through education, awareness, and social action. The division partners with a diverse range of charitable organizations with a focus on those which are pushing boundaries and supporting women & other systematically excluded voices. Through collaboration with passionate leaders and thoughtful execution, the division aims to directly impact our industry and our local communities, integrating DEI into our funding, storytelling, and work across philanthropy. For more information about Madison Wells Forward, visit madisonwellsmedia.com/forward

Madison Wells, founded by producer Gigi Pritzker, is an award-winning, independent entertainment company that empowers badass women and boundary pushing storytellers. From award-winning films (Hell or Highwater, Eyes of Tammy Faye) and Broadway musicals (Million Dollar Quartet and Hadestown) to National Geographic's anthology series “Genius” and the immersive theater experience Seven Deadly Sins, Madison Wells creates projects with partners who are aligned in the belief that good storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world.