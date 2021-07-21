BROADWAY: BEYOND THE GOLDEN AGE Will Make August 14 Premiere on PBS

A highly-anticipated sequel to Rick McKay's BROADWAY: THE GOLDEN AGE will premiere August 14th on PBS as part of their Great Performances program.

McKay passed away in 2018; his team of producers finished the film for him in his absence.

The film once again features a cast of 100 legendary stars. McKay and his legendary cast tell the story of the heyday of Broadway, this time from 1959 to 1983, utilizing interviews commingled with extremely rare, restored, never-before-seen performance footage, home movies and photos, many from the casts' personal collections, to create a one-of-a-kind, first person history that comes to life on screen.

McKay profiles the rise of the Director/Choreographer on Broadway with Gower Champion, Michael Bennett, Bob Fosse and more. The film uses the original casts of legendary musicals to tell the story of the creation of Bye, Bye Birdie, Fiorello, Pippin, A Chorus Line, 42nd Street and Chicago.

Celebrity talent appearing in the film include Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Glenn Close, André De Shields, Jane Fonda, Robert Goulet, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Dick Van Dyke, Ben Vereen, and more. Jonathan Groff hosts the evening.

Watch the trailer here: