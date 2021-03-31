BROADWAY BARKS
BROADWAY BARKS 'ACROSS AMERICA' 2nd Virtual Installment Announced for May

The event will feature adoptable pets in shelters and presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country. 

Mar. 31, 2021  

BROADWAY BARKS will once again take their dog and cat adoption event 'Across America' for their second virtual installment and 23rd annual on Sunday, May 23rd at 7:00pm EDT. The streamed event will be hosted by the organization's co-founder Bernadette Peters and will feature adoptable pets in shelters and presented by animal loving celebrities from across the country.

Celebrity and shelter participants will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit: broadwaybarks.com

Broadway Barks co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters in 1998 has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.


