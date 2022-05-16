BRING A WEASEL AND A PINT OF YOUR OWN BLOOD Infamous Festival Of New Plays Is Back!

Weasel Festival (whose full official Mac-Wellman-given title is Bring a Weasel and A Pint of Your Own Blood) has served as a showcase for recent graduates in Brooklyn College's MFA playwriting program for the last 14-odd years.

Alumni include: Tina Satter (Is This a Room), Annie Baker (The Flick), Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men), Sarah DeLappe (The Wolves), Jess Barbagallo (Weekend At Barry's), Clare Barron (Dance Nation), Haruna Lee (Suicide Forest), Dennis Allen II (When We Wake Up Dead) and many more!

The festival is a production of four short, original plays created from a prompt generated by artificial intelligence and co-authored by recent alumni.

The plays are written by the 2022 graduating class of playwrights: Addie Ulrey, Anya Richkind, Joey Merlo and Susan Moon and directed by MFA directors: Florence Le Bas, Lauren Zeftel, Nick J. Browne and Zachary Tomlinson. We're so excited to usher in a new era of Weasel Festivals with, not only our plays, but a Brooklyn College after party and reunion to follow! Join us for an infamous tradition and don't forget to bring a pint of your own blood!

Saturday, June 4th at 7pm at The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018). Featuring: Sagan Chen, Jorge Sánchez Díaz, Curtis Gillen, Estelle Lee, Bronte England-Nelson, Sammi Richardson, Rebecca Robertson, Matt Reinhart (Lighting), Xindi Xu (Costumes), Euxuan Ong (Props/set), Ien DeNio (Sound Design), Amanda Kettell (Stage Manager).

Co-produced by: Nic Adams, Alina Jacobs, Max Keane, Diana Lobontiu and Marissa Joyce Stamps