BRAN CASTLE - THE MUSICAL Will Hold Industry Presentations This Week

Bran Castle – The Musical will hold two invitation-only industry presentations on September 19th and 20th following a developmental workshop. Bran Castle – The Musical features a book, music and lyrics by Donald Nolan, with direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

Leading the presentation cast are John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Titanique) as Count Vladimir, Lenka Z (“The Voice: Georgia,”) as Mirela, Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Carmilla, Aléna Watters (Bad Cinderella, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Vadoma, Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Beaublair, and Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, Spongebob Squarepants) as Franco. The cast also includes Mike Baerga, Natalia Ballenger, Erica Simone Barnett, Tom Galantich, Jaquez, Justin Luciano, Michael Milkanin, Lily Rose, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Minami Yusui.

High in the mountains of Eastern Europe, revolution is in the air. Mirela, a young Roma slave, escapes in search of her sold-away mother. But when a fortune teller twists her arrival into a prophecy fulfilled, she’s caught between the hope of freeing her people and the power of a vampire seductress.

Accompanied by an elegant score, Bran Castle tells an epic story of lust and love; cruel nobles and their “gypsy” slaves; choice and its eternal consequences; reality and the Undead shadows lurking in a crystal ball.

Who will wear the Count’s gold locket and share his throne? The answer lies inside, but where is the key?

Additional members of the creative and management team include Geoff Josselson, CSA (Casting Director) and RCI Theatricals (General Management).

The music team includes Sam Davis (Arrangements), Christopher Jahnke (Orchestrations), and Nate Patten (Music Director).

Biographies

Que Sera Sera Productions (Producer) is proud to be involved in the development of Bran Castle and is invested in a number of ongoing and upcoming Broadway and touring shows, including Gypsy, Smash, Company and A Beautiful Noise as well. Que Sera Sera has also invested in a sizeable number of past Broadway shows in the last decade and looks to be further involved in future creative endeavors in the musical industry as it continues to explore such opportunities.

Mary Maggio (Producer) Tony Award, Drama League, and Drama Desk Award-Winning Producer.

Merrily We Roll Along, Gypsy, Othello, Smash, Tommy, Funny Girl, Company, A Face in the Crowd, SuperYou,Tribes, Mandela, Hamlet, The Prince of Egypt, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Grey House, The Great Comet of 1812, On The Town, Pippin, Matilda.

Donald Nolan (Book, Music & Lyrics) as the creator of Bran Castle has assembled a stellar creative team with vast Broadway experience. He has a communications degree from Elmhurst University and a law degree from DePaul University. He has had a long career as a trial lawyer, often as lead counsel in aviation disaster cases in a practice that has spanned the globe. Away from that career, he has devoted many years to the study of musicals- from dramaturgy to writing to producing- all of which culminates to date in the creation of Bran Castle. And yet, there are other creative projects in the works, all with an eye to the stage in the years to come.

JoAnn M. Hunter (Director, Choreographer) I have been fortunate enough to have over 30 Broadway/UK/Australian productions as either Dir/Choreographer, Choreographer, or Performer. Striving to always be better.