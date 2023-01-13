BONNIE & CLYDE Will Release a West End Cast Recording

A cast recording will be released of the West End production of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL. Further information including date of release to be announced soon.

Following a sell-out run at the Arts Theatre in 2022, BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL returns to the West End in 2023, opening at The Garrick Theatre on 4 March 2023, reuniting stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as the titular pair.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".



When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun), additional orchestrations by Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women, Doctor Dolittle). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision, additional incidental music and underscoring from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Musical Director and additional incidental music and underscoring from Nick Barstow (From Here to Eternity, Zorro, The Last Five Years). Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).