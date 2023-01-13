Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BONNIE & CLYDE Will Release a West End Cast Recording

Further information including date of release to be announced soon.

Jan. 13, 2023  
BONNIE & CLYDE Will Release a West End Cast Recording

A cast recording will be released of the West End production of BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL. Further information including date of release to be announced soon.

Following a sell-out run at the Arts Theatre in 2022, BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL returns to the West End in 2023, opening at The Garrick Theatre on 4 March 2023, reuniting stars Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage as the titular pair.

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America's most renowned folk heroes and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country. The show features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America".

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame, combined with a desperate need to lift themselves out of the endless banality and poverty of West Dallas, set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behaviour turns the young lovers' thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo's fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL has a book by Ivan Menchell (Blended [movie], The Cemetery Club, Death Note The Musical), a Tony Award nominated score by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlett Pimpernel), lyrics by Don Black (Tell Me On a Sunday, Sunset Boulevard, Mrs Henderson Presents), arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel (Patti LuPone: Live, Annie Get Your Gun), additional orchestrations by Jen Green (Fantastically Great Women, Doctor Dolittle). The production will be directed by Nick Winston (Director of the feature film Tomorrow Morning, MAME, The Royal Variety Performance) with Set and Costume Design by Philip Witcomb (Atlantis, Stones In His Pockets, MAME), Musical Supervision, additional incidental music and underscoring from Katy Richardson (SIX, Rent, Jersey Boys), Musical Director and additional incidental music and underscoring from Nick Barstow (From Here to Eternity, Zorro, The Last Five Years). Lighting Design by Zoe Spurr (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Hamlet at Theatre Royal Windsor), Sound Design by Tom Marshall (The Drifter's Girl, Nativity The Musical, Curtains), Video Design by Nina Dunn (The Shark Is Broken, Lazuli Sky), Casting Director Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt).



Related Stories
Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway Photo
Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway
A young lip syncer from California just had his dreams come true! Nathan, who went viral on Tiktok earlier this week for his backseat lip sync of Matilda, was just gifted a trip to New York City to see his first Broadway show. 'Delta Airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!' tweeted his mom, Samantha.
Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow Photo
Lea Michele to Appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tomorrow
Lea Michele will sit down with Jimmy Fallon on tomorrow's episode of The Tonight Show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sadie Sink. Michele is currently starring on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl.
Video: Marlow & Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Photo
Video: Marlow & Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT
Watch SIX’s Tony Award winning duo, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, discuss SIX’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT. In the video, Toby and Lucy discuss why they chose the album to be live. 
Phillips & Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Photo
Phillips & Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first production of the theater’s six-month-long celebration of Stephen Sondheim. See performances dates and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 1/13: HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway, Idina Menzel in a New Musical, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/13: HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway, Idina Menzel in a New Musical, and More!
January 13, 2023

Top stories include Here Lies Love headed to Broadway this year! Plus, Idina Menzel will star in a new world premiere musical at La Jolla, and more!
Meet the Cast of PICTURES FROM HOME, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of PICTURES FROM HOME, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
January 13, 2023

 Pictures From Home begins previews tonight, January 13, at Studio 54 on Broadway. Opening night is Thursday, February 9, 2023. Meet the cast of Pictures From Home here!
Viral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to BroadwayViral Backseat Lip Syncer Gets a Surprise Trip to Broadway
January 12, 2023

A young lip syncer from California just had his dreams come true! Nathan, who went viral on Tiktok earlier this week for his backseat lip sync of Matilda, was just gifted a trip to New York City to see his first Broadway show. 'Delta Airlines is sending Nathan and the entire family to see his first Broadway musical in New York City!!!!!' tweeted his mom, Samantha.
Video: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHTVideo: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Discuss SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT
January 12, 2023

Watch SIX’s Tony Award winning duo, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, discuss SIX’s Original Broadway Cast Recording, SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT. In the video, Toby and Lucy discuss why they chose the album to be live. 
Graham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena PlayhouseGraham Phillips & Krystina Alabado to Star in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Pasadena Playhouse
January 12, 2023

Pasadena Playhouse has announced the cast for Sunday in the Park with George, the first production of the theater’s six-month-long celebration of Stephen Sondheim. See performances dates and how to purchase tickets!
share