BIG MAN Musical to Release New Single 'Wander' Featuring Kevin Chamberlin

The original stage work BIG MAN: A NEW MUSICAL, currently in development, will release the show's second single “Wander” in streaming and digital formats on Friday, September 4 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. The song is performed by three-time Tony Award nominee and social media star Kevin Chamberlain (Seussical, The Addams Family, Wicked). The musical features music by Billboard-charting songwriter Billy Recce (Little Black Book, Fowl Play), book and lyrics by Sheryl Berk (New York Times bestselling author), and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle (Five: The Parody Musical, ¡Americano!, Emojiland). The song is produced and orchestrated by Nick Anton.

In addition to Chamberlain's Broadway credits, television audiences know him as the beloved Bertram Winkle on the hit Disney Channel series “Jessie.” Today, Chamberlain reaches an entirely new generation through his wildly popular social media presence, with more than 11 million TikTok followers and over 1.4 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most influential theater personalities online.

All proceeds from the single's $.99 download price on major music platforms, including iTunes and Amazon, will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org). To pre-save the song “Wander,” click HERE.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 11 million Americans currently provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias, highlighting the scale and urgency of the caregiver experience.

Inspired by Berk's own family journey, BIG MAN: A NEW MUSICAL transports audiences into the imagination of Albert, whose modest memory care room gives way to a dazzling 1960s Las Vegas fantasy. Blending the swagger of 1960s Rat Pack Vegas with a fresh, contemporary score and emotionally rich storytelling, the musical invites audiences into a world where imagination knows no bounds.

“Wander” is the second single released from BIG MAN: A NEW MUSICAL, following “Wanted to Believe,” performed by Tony Award nominee Ramin Karimloo. Like its predecessor, all proceeds from downloads of “Wander” will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. The show is currently in active development with a veteran Broadway team.

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