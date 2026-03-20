BEST OF PLAYGROUND(NY) Set for'26 Encore Performance At The Producers Club
One-night performance will take place in New York City with simultaneous streaming availability.
PlayGround-NY will present Best of PlayGround(NY) ’26 on April 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET at The Producers Club, with a simultaneous online simulcast available to stream for free.
The one-night event will feature six short plays originally developed through the company’s Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series, highlighting new work from emerging and established playwrights.
Selected Plays
Back Pay by Taylor A. Blackman
Freddie Fartfinger Saves the Day by Bram Hartman
Happy Birthday, Beatrice by Ash
Marathon Dan by Uma Incrocci
The Monsters Move On by Sio Hornbuckle
Oh Noklahoma! by Gaurav Mishra
The program includes a range of narratives, from a tooth fairy encounter gone awry to a bedtime story that explores grief through humor, a mystery surrounding an accused killer, a chance meeting during the New York City Marathon, a child confronting change when a monster departs, and a surreal journey suggesting a purgatorial setting.
Honorable Mention Finalists
Duckling by Maisa Chiang
Ghost Light/The Light That Waits by Melvin Ningyao Yen
Admission will be free, with donations accepted. In-person reservations will begin at $10, and the performance will also be available to stream on demand.
Ticket Information
Tickets and additional details are available at playground-ny.org/bestof.
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