BEST OF PLAYGROUND(NY) Set for'26 Encore Performance At The Producers Club

PlayGround-NY will present Best of PlayGround(NY) ’26 on April 20, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET at The Producers Club, with a simultaneous online simulcast available to stream for free.

The one-night event will feature six short plays originally developed through the company’s Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series, highlighting new work from emerging and established playwrights.

Selected Plays

Back Pay by Taylor A. Blackman

Freddie Fartfinger Saves the Day by Bram Hartman

Happy Birthday, Beatrice by Ash

Marathon Dan by Uma Incrocci

The Monsters Move On by Sio Hornbuckle

Oh Noklahoma! by Gaurav Mishra

The program includes a range of narratives, from a tooth fairy encounter gone awry to a bedtime story that explores grief through humor, a mystery surrounding an accused killer, a chance meeting during the New York City Marathon, a child confronting change when a monster departs, and a surreal journey suggesting a purgatorial setting.

Honorable Mention Finalists

Duckling by Maisa Chiang

Ghost Light/The Light That Waits by Melvin Ningyao Yen

Admission will be free, with donations accepted. In-person reservations will begin at $10, and the performance will also be available to stream on demand.

Ticket Information

Tickets and additional details are available at playground-ny.org/bestof.