BE MORE CHILL Brings Entire Off-Broadway Cast Along for Upgrade to Broadway

Be More Chill, will arrive on Broadway with the entire cast of this summer's off-Broadway engagement intact. The company will feature Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy; George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael; Stephanie Hsu (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine; Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich; Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe; Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springer the Opera) as Jenna; Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke; Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; and Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip. Cameron Bond(Finding Neverland), Anthony Chatmon II (The Book Of Mormon), Morgan Siobhan Green (Sweetee), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) and Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) are the company understudies.

"We are absolutely thrilled that the entire New York premiere company will be making the journey with us to Broadway," says Gerald Goehring, lead producer of Be More Chill." This company has collaborated to bring Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz's beautiful and universal musical to life off-Broadway this summer and we could not have been more thrilled with the outpouring of love we received from our fans around the world. The entire company cannot wait to bring the production to an even greater audience at The Lyceum in the new year."

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200 or (800) 447-7400, and at the Lyceum Theatre box office. Group Sales are available through Broadway Inbound, (866) 302-0995, groups@BroadwayInbound.com.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

